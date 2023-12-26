Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero

As police intensify search for culprits, neighbours narrate how constable Sameer Jadhav helped his Worli colony during pandemic and was always ready to serve

Constable tragically lost his life when a kite’s manja became entangled around his neck Before the incident, he video-called his wife, informing her of his imminent arrival home The Kherwadi police have initiated an FIR against the unidentified individuals

The 37-year-old constable, Sameer Jadhav, tragically lost his life when a kite’s manja became entangled around his neck while he was riding his bike on the Western Express Highway at Vakola on Sunday. Just 30 minutes before the incident, he video-called his wife, informing her of his imminent arrival home on his bike and asking her to prepare lunch.

The Kherwadi police have initiated an FIR against the unidentified individuals responsible for Jadhav’s untimely demise and are actively seeking the culprits. Constable Sameer Jadhav resided with his wife, Amruta and their three children, Swara, 8, and two-year-old twins Spruha and Arnav, at building number 77 in Worli’s BDD Chawl. The authorities have also seized the manja firki found entangled around Jadhav’s neck at the scene.

According to a relative of the deceased, Jadhav had planned to visit his village in Mandangad, Ratnagiri, to celebrate Dutt Jayanti and had already booked train tickets for Monday. His parents and two-year-old son, Arnav, were residing in the village. On Sunday around 3.45 pm, he video-called his wife, sharing that he had bought biscuits and pooja materials for the festival. “He also bought a saree for his wife, showing it to her during the call,” said the relatives. “From the Dindoshi police station till he reached his bike at the parking lot, he was on a video call with his wife, expressing hunger and anticipation to reach home by 4.30 pm before disconnecting.”

Around 4.30 pm, Jadhav’s wife attempted to call him, but he didn’t respond. Concerned, she alerted the neighbours. However, there was no information about Jadhav until 6 pm when his wife received the tragic news of his demise. A police officer said, “Despite locals rushing him to Sion hospital, he succumbed to severe neck injuries.”



Constable Jadhav was loved and respected within his Worli BDD Chawl community. A neighbour said, “Amid the COVID pandemic, Jadhav assisted residents by arranging food for numerous individuals who had lost their jobs. He harboured a dream of constructing a house in his village for his parents, diligently saving money and commencing construction work there. Regularly, he would visit the village every month to contribute to the house’s progress. In preparation for Monday, he had purchased train tickets for the trip, having taken leave from the department to partake in Dutt Jayanti celebrations with his family.”

DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have lodged an FIR against the unidentified person under section 304A. The manja has been sent for forensic examination to determine if it was Chinese manja. The search for the individual flying the kite on the Western Express Highway is ongoing.”