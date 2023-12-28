Mumbai: Wedding crasher gang strikes again

Police suspect same gang was involved in stealing cash and valuables from venues at Bandra, Borivli

The accused followed the bride’s parents around and stole the bag when they were distracted. Pic/Hanif Patel

Another wedding celebration turned gloomy as the wedding crasher gang made away with cash, gold jewellery and a mobile phone amounting to Rs 7 lakh from a wedding hall in Virar. The gang members were well-dressed and blended with the crowd, ensuring no one would suspect them. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the venue.

According to the police, the Incident occurred last week at Atmaram Park marriage hall in Virar East. “They kept track of the bag containing the cash and gold jewellery by following the bride’s parents around the venue. Before lunch, they managed to steal the bag containing the cash, gold and a mobile phone.” Upon realising that the bag was missing, the family checked the CCTV camera footage and found that two men had stolen the bag. The Virar police were then informed and an FIR was registered.

Following the incident, the Virar police circulated a message on social media regarding the gang, warning people that it was targeting marriage functions and stealing valuables. The police have asked anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Incidentally, the police suspect the same people were responsible for the theft at the Durga Garden marriage hall along Link Road in Borivli West in February this year. At the time, they managed to steal jewellery worth around Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash. The MHB police in Borivli registered an FIR in this regard. The gang is also suspected of being involved in a theft in Bandra this month, wherein they entered a marriage hall and escaped with a mobile phone and envelopes containing around Rs 59,000.