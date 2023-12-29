Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve

Narrowing down area, identifying culprits are a challenge to the police as there is no telling where a kite is being flown from

Representation Pic

Investigations into incidents involving Chinese or glass-coated manja consistently reach a standstill, as law enforcement officers struggle to find evidence to identify the individual flying the kite, a police source revealed. As a result, it becomes extremely difficult to identify the person whose kite manja caused harm. Authorities say the situation only gets worse during Makar Sankranti when scores of people simultaneously engage in kite flying, making it impossible to identify the culprit.