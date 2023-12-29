Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve

Updated on: 29 December,2023 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania , Faizan Khan | mailbag@mid-day.com faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Narrowing down area, identifying culprits are a challenge to the police as there is no telling where a kite is being flown from

Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve

Representation Pic


Key Highlights

  1. Investigations into incidents involving Chinese manja consistently reach a standstill
  2. It becomes extremely difficult to identify the person whose kite manja caused harm
  3. Authorities say the situation only gets worse during Makar Sankranti

Investigations into incidents involving Chinese or glass-coated manja consistently reach a standstill, as law enforcement officers struggle to find evidence to identify the individual flying the kite, a police source revealed. As a result, it becomes extremely difficult to identify the person whose kite manja caused harm. Authorities say the situation only gets worse during Makar Sankranti when scores of people simultaneously engage in kite flying, making it impossible to identify the culprit.

