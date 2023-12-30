Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Cops say a lot of manufacturing and supply happens from Nashik, Nagpur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Punjab in lead-up to Makar Sankranti

The packaging of industrial thread clearly states it’s not to be used for kite flying; (right) An Instagram account through which glass-coated manja is flagrantly sold to buyers across India

Chinese manja is manufactured right here in India Cotton manja wholesalers told mid-day that it is produced in Maharashtra and Gujarat The glass-coated nylon manja is not only cheaper but also sharper

Despite being widely known as Chinese manja, the infamous kite thread that has killed and maimed scores of people is, in reality, manufactured right here in India. Cotton manja wholesalers told mid-day that most glass-coated nylon kite thread is produced in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

An officer from the Gujarat police to mid-day, “Significant manufacturing and supply operations take place in Nashik, Nagpur, Surat and Ahmedabad as well as Punjab in the lead up to Makar Sankranti.”

Instagram accounts through which glass-coated manja is flagrantly sold to buyers across India

Nylon thread is imported from China for industrial use, but unscrupulous sellers exploit the market by acquiring parts of these consignments and producing glass-coated manja on Indian soil. The glass-coated nylon manja is not only cheaper but also sharper compared to cotton thread, lending a deadliness to the otherwise innocuous object that has resulted in loss of life across the country.

During Makar Sankranti, the Gujarat police, who register most such cases, disclosed that kite sellers exploit social media to sell lethal manja. Despite the packaging clearly indicating its use for industrial purposes, these sellers openly market it for kite flying across India.

Sandip Shah of Reshmo Jeevdaya Trust; (right) Mitesh Rathod, trustee, Karuna Trust

A shopkeeper who works in a Surat market told mid-day, “There is no such thing as Chinese manja; only the nylon thread is imported from China for industrial use. The term ‘Chinese manja’ is used due to its cost-effectiveness.”

“Nylon Chinese manja and glass-coated manja are banned, but sellers are openly distributing industrial thread that is five to six times sharper than regular manja. This unbreakable thread is meant for clothing, yet kite sellers brand them as premium manja,” he added.

What mid-day found out

Sources from the Surat police reported that last year, various social media accounts popped up during Makar Sankranti to openly sell Chinese manja. mid-day reporters, exploring social media, identified several such Instagram accounts, including ‘Manja_kite_sellers’. The thread’s packaging explicitly states that it is not intended for kite flying.

This newspaper also found instances where industrial thread was being sold to customers in Delhi, Gujarat and other states. Sellers on such Instagram accounts assured potential buyers of nationwide delivery within 2-3 days, accepting cash on delivery. One such seller was traced to Jalandhar, Punjab.

mid-day discovered an Instagram account ‘Mono_kite_manjaa’ which featured numerous photos showcasing deliveries across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai among other places. The seller also prominently features their brand name Monokite on the manja boxes.

Dangers of industrial thread

Industrial thread, which is easily available in the market, is used to manufacture jeans, shirts, pants, socks, garments and bags. A knife or scissor is required to cut this thread, which is made of nylon.

Mitesh Rathod, hon. animal welfare representative, Animal Welfare Board of India, and trustee of Karuna Trust, said, “Nowadays people are using industrial manja which is as dangerous as Chinese manja. Flying kites with it is banned but people are selling it openly on social media.”

Sandip Shah, who runs Reshmo Jeevdaya Trust, said, “Industrial thread is dangerous and people should not use it to fly kites. It injures birds and humans.”