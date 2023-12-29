Gallery collapse during Kho-Kho match leaves 15 injured in Vasai

Around 15 people sustained minor injuries when a gallery designed for the audience collapsed during a live Kho-Kho competition organized by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Vasai

Pic/Hanif Patel

All 15 injured people were rushed to DM Petit Hospital and were subsequently discharged after receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred on Friday evening around 7 pm as the Kho-Kho competition was underway at the ground in Vasai. The municipal corporation is organizing the competition for local residents, scheduled from December 27 to December 31.

With over 1500 spectators present at the ground to witness the live Kho-Kho matches, the incident unfolded as the crowd increased, leading people to climb onto the gallery box to get a view of the match.

Due to the overload, the wooden gallery structure broke down, causing the audience to fall. The match resumed after a brief interruption.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a garbage carrying tipper truck in Nagpur on Friday, after which an agitated crowd set the offending vehicle ablaze, a police official said.

The incident took place at Bidgaon square in the afternoon, the Wathoda police station official said.

"Anjali Nanelal Saini (20) and Sumit Nanelal Saini (15) died on the spot. A crowd that gathered set the tipper truck ablaze. The enraged mob also vandalised a fire fighting vehicle of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation that had gone to douse the blaze," he said.

"Local police personnel and those from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) had to be deployed in the area. The situation was brought under control after a lathi-charge. The bodies of the siblings have been sent for post mortem," the official said.

The Bidgaon area sees constant movement of such trucks carrying garbage since the Bhandewadi dumping yard is nearby, the official added. (With additional reporting by PTI)