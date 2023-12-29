Mumbai court denies bail to lifeguard accused of murdering MBBS student

A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to a 32-year-old lifeguard who was arrested for murdering a 22-year-old medical student

A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to a 32-year-old lifeguard who was arrested for murdering a 22-year-old medical student, newswire PTI reported.

Additional sessions judge Priya Bankar denied bail to the accused, Mithu Singh, who was arrested in January for the murder of Sadiccha Sane, a third-year MBBS student.

Singh was arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, the report said.

According to police, Sane, a student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, proceeded to appear for her exams by train on November 29, 2021 and was last seen at Bandra Bandstand.

Her parents reported her missing at the concerned police station.

Investigations revealed that Sane was last seen at Bandra Bandstand, where she met Singh, a lifeguard, and took a selfie with him, the police said.

The Mumbai crime branch arrested Singh in January this year. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had killed Sane and dumped her body near the Bandstand.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was allegedly killed in Odisha's Ganjam district for "not repaying" Rs 10,000 borrowed from the accused, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prasant Kumar Swain (21), a resident of Pattapur, allegedly beat fellow villager Surya Kant Sahu to death with an iron rod near a liquor outlet in the area on Thursday night over non-repayment of the borrowed sum, a police officer said.

Locals found the body lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning and informed the police, who sent it for post-mortem examination.

The accused, who had fled the spot after allegedly committing the murder, was later arrested.

According to the police, Sahu had borrowed Rs 10,000 from the accused a few days ago but failed to repay it within the pre-decided date, resulting in a heated argument between the two persons.

In a fit of rage, the accused beat Sahu up with an iron rod and he died on the spot, the officer said.

Later, the deceased's brother Nityanand Sahu lodged a complaint with Pattapur police station.

During the investigation, police identified the accused and arrested him, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The police seized the iron rod used in the crime and the mobile phone of the deceased from the accused. (With inputs from PTI)