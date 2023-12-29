Three unidentified women have been booked for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 10.79 lakh from a shop in Dombivali in Thane

Representative Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Three women booked for replacing jewellery worth Rs 10.79 lakh with imitation items x 00:00

Three unidentified women have been booked for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 10.79 lakh from a shop in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

They had stolen the jewellery at around 2:45pm on Thursday, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They walked into the shop and in the pretext of making a purchase replaced some jewellery with imitation items. After the shop owner realised it later, he approached police," the official said.

All efforts are being made to nab the three women, who are as yet unidentified, the Dombivali police station official said.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man detained in connection with a cheating case allegedly attempted suicide at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi on Thursday when the man identified as Anil Murarilal Gupta was detained for his involvement in a cheating case, inspector Pramod Kumbhar said.

The Bandra police nabbed Gupta, a resident of Narpoli, and took him to the local police station to complete formalities, he said.

Gupta went to the washroom and consumed a poisonous substance. He was immediately administered first aid, the official said.

The accused feared arrest in connection with the offences of cheating registered against him with the Bandra and Dindoshi police stations, he said, adding that a case under section 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Meanwhile, there will be a heavy deployment of police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, a senior official said on Friday.

Also read: NCP MP Amol Kolhe slams CM Shinde for not asking Union govt to reconsider onion export ban

Talking to reporters, Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale said police personnel in plain clothes will be stationed at public places, hotels, lodges, bus stations, railway stations, jetties, etc.

Two additional commissioners of police, seven deputy commissioners, 14 assistant commissioners, 111 inspectors, 263 officers, 2,689 constables, two companies of the SRP, two platoons of RCP and 45 QRT commandos are part of the security detail, he said.

At least 56 checkpoints have been set up to crack down on drunk drivers, and 33 breathalysers will be used, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police carried out an "all-out operation" on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and took action against several criminal elements, he said. (With inputs from agencies)