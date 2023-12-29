NCP MP Amol Kolhe slams CM Shinde for not asking Union govt to reconsider onion export ban

NCP MP Amol Kolhe chastised the Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde, for failing to lobby the Union government to reconsider the restriction on onion exports.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe/ X

Nationalist Congress Protest MP Amol Kolhe chastised the Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde, for failing to lobby the Union government to reconsider the restriction on onion exports. Kolhe expressed unhappiness with the government's delay on the onion export restriction issue during a farmers' rally organised by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Pune, a report in PTI stated.

According to the report, NCP MP Amol Kolhe's remarks questioned the state's response to the ban during the 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha,' a three-day demonstration that began at Shivneri Fort and ended outside the Pune collector's office on December 30. He emphasised that, despite claims of farmer support, Shinde and the deputy chief ministers did not lobby for the lifting of the onion export prohibition.

The Union government's prohibition, which was in effect until March 31, 2024, was intended to stabilise domestic onion prices, but it had a detrimental impact on onion producers who expected higher returns on their crops. Kolhe emphasised onion producers' considerable losses while criticising the state's incapacity to appeal the prohibition.

"While Shinde claims his government belongs to farmers, he and the deputy chief ministers have not raised the demand to lift the ban on onion exports," NCP MP Amol Kolhe said.

"Onion producers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, but the 'one full and two doubtful' government in the state cannot ask the Centre to reconsider the export ban," the NCP legislator from Shirur added.

According to the report, Kolhe used current political developments in Maharashtra to make a veiled dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, implying a lack of action on major concerns by those in charge of the state's governance.

Recently, Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media, had taken a jab at the actor-turned-politician saying that the party faction led by him will contest from Shirur and defeat NCP MP Amol Kolhe in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reportedly, Kolhe, who had attended Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony in July, preferred to stay with NCP chief Sharad Pawar following the split in the party.

Like Shiv Sena, NCP split vertically in July this year after Ajit Pawar broke away from his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government and assume the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

With PTI inputs

