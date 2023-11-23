Breaking News
Amol Kolhe, Sharad Pawar faction MP, meets Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 23 November,2023 08:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Kolhe later told reporters that he discussed two major investment projects in Shirur, his Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, during the meeting

Amol Kolhe, Sharad Pawar faction MP, meets Ajit Pawar

Amol Kolhe. Pic/X@kolhe_amol

Amol Kolhe, Sharad Pawar faction MP, meets Ajit Pawar
Amol Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, on Thursday sparked speculation as he met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and rival NCP group leader Ajit Pawar at the state government headquarters 'Mantralaya' here.


Kolhe later told reporters that he discussed two major investment projects in Shirur, his Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, during the meeting.


"There are two key projects in my constituency, the Pune-Nashik railway line and Indrayani Medicity where 27 types of hospitals will be set up under one roof. Ajit Pawar had played a crucial role regarding these projects when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power in the state," the actor-turned-MP said.


He, however, refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between the factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar for the control of the NCP which has also landed before the Election Commission.

"I can not comment on it. I am nowhere involved in the process," Kolhe said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

sharad pawar ajit pawar maharashtra nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news

