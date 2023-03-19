Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan gets death threat via email, Bandra Police registers FIR, launches investigation

According to the official sources, a complaint was received by the Bandra Police on Saturday from a friend of Salman Khan. The complainant told the police that in the afternoon an email was received which was addressed to Salman Khan. The content of the email mentioned a recent interview of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again received a death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This is the second recent incident in which the actor has been threatened. The Bandra Police have registered an FIR in the matter and have begun an investigation in the matter, police sources said.

According to the official sources, a complaint was received by the Bandra Police on Saturday from a friend of Salman Khan, who has been known to him for past many years. The complainant told the police that in the afternoon an email was received at his office mentioning the name of Salman Khan. The content of the email mentioned about a recent interview of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi's name had cropped up during the murder case of rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was later arrested in the case and has been lodged in jail.

When contacted, a police official confirmed about the fresh threat to the actor and said that an offence has been registered by the police.

Official sources added, in the email, the sender said that, 'you must have watched Lawrence Bishnoi's recent interview, show it to Salman Khan also and tell him that Goldy Brar wants to talk to him to close the matter.'

The sender of the email, at the bottom mentioned about threatening the actor.

In the matter, the police have booked three people and are further investigating the case, the police said.

Previously, Salman's father Salim Khan had received a threat letter on June 5 last year. The Bandra Police had registered an FIR in the matter. The Mumbai Police had then said, Salim Khan was on a morning walk at Bandstand when he came across the letter. The letter which had only a few lines about the death threat to Salman Khan also mentioned Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.