Maharashtra: 12 passengers injured after bus falls off small bridge in Pune

Updated on: 19 March,2023 11:47 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

"The private bus travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge, leaving 12 passengers injured," a fire brigade official said

At least 12 passengers were injured after a private bus fell off a small bridge in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.


The accident took place in Bavdhan area around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they said.



"The private bus travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge, leaving 12 passengers injured," a fire brigade official said.


The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, due to which it fell off the bridge, police said.

A total of 36 passengers were travelling in the bus. Of them, 12 suffered injuries and were admitted to a nearby private hospital, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

