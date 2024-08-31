Parksite police reported that they have registered a case against two people based on the statement of 24-year-old Ola driver; no arrests have been made so far

The officials said that the police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly assaulting a cab driver in the Ghatkopar area after their luxury car was hit by the cab, reported news agency ANI.

The incident happened on Friday and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to information from the Parksite police, the entire incident took place in Ghatkopar. A Ghatkopar man named Rishabh, who lives in the society, was driving his luxury car into the society when an Ola cab driver was following behind him. When the cars stopped in the lane, the cab driver's vehicle slightly hit Rishabh's car from behind. Following this, Rishabh, and a woman who was in the car, got out and started slapping the cab driver. He then lifted the driver and slammed him onto the ground, causing serious injuries to his head and body, reported ANI.

Parksite police reported that they have registered a case against two people based on the statement of 24-year-old Ola driver, Qayamuddin Mainuddin Qureshi. No arrests have been made so far, reported ANI.

As per the police, Qureshi, a resident of Govandi, was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by security personnel. However, due to the severity of the injuries on his head, he was later admitted to JJ Hospital. Once he regained consciousness, the police registered a case. They have issued notices to the Ghatkopar man and the woman involved, and further investigation is ongoing, reported ANI.

Man arrested for kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old boy

In another case, a man has been arrested from Delhi for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy in Mumbai, city police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Bipul Biren Sikari (39) was apprehended earlier this week by a Mumbai police team with the help of Kamla Market police station in the national capital, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused was brought here and remanded in police custody till August 31, he said.

Sikari murdered his wife in West Bengal in 2012 and was convicted in the case, but was released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic from Bardhaman Central Prison. After that he fled to Mumbai, the official said, reported PTI.

He allegedly kidnapped the boy in the Wadala Truck Terminus area, where he was living, on January 28, 2024.

The boy's decomposed body without the head was found at Kharganga, Wadala on March 5. The parents identified it with the help of footwear, and a DNA test too supported the identification, the official said, reported PTI.

Police had formed eight teams and launched a manhunt for the accused in nine states including Delhi. Further probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)