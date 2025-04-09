Air India flier urinates on co-passenger on Delhi-Bangkok flight

A passenger on Air India's Delhi–Bangkok flight allegedly urinated on a co-passenger. The airline followed protocol and reported the matter to the DGCA

In a disturbing mid-air episode, an Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to PTI sources familiar with the matter.

The national carrier confirmed the incident in an official statement, stating that the episode involved "unruly passenger behaviour" aboard flight AI2336 operating between the Indian capital and the Thai city on 9 April 2025. The incident has since been reported to the relevant aviation authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as per PTI reports.

“The crew followed all laid-down protocols, and the matter has been brought to the attention of the authorities,” an Air India spokesperson said. The airline further clarified that it had warned the passenger responsible for the act and had also offered support to the aggrieved traveller, including the option to pursue the matter with officials upon arrival in Bangkok. However, the offer was reportedly declined by the affected passenger at that time.

Air India added that it continues to strictly follow the standard operating procedures outlined by the DGCA in such cases and that a standing independent committee will be convened to review the matter and determine any further course of action against the erring passenger.

Commenting on the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking cognisance of the report. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Naidu remarked, “If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action. The ministry will speak to the airline and look into the matter.”

AAIB sets up flight recorders laboratory

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has set up a flight recorders laboratory that will help the agency in carrying out more effective probes into accidents. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the laboratory in the AAIB premises in the national capital on Wednesday.

Digital Flight Data Recorders (DFDR) are installed on all modern aircraft. It records data during the flight without interruption. They help in providing more thorough data on accidents.

Naidu said at the heart of civil aviation is safety and security, and also emphasised the need for cohesiveness among various entities under the ministry. "We want to improve safety standards at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs)...," he said.

DFDRs are coated with bright orange colour, treated with reflex material for high visibility and securely connected with automatically activated signalisation for localisation under water, according to AAIB. (With inputs from PTI)