After passengers claim AI Express Surat-Bangkok flight ran out of liquor, sources say there was no issue

A day after news about Air India Express' inaugural Surat to Bangkok reportedly running out of liquor went viral, sources have refuted the claim. They informed mid-day that Air India did not have any issue on the flight nor did not run out of liquor. However, the officials will not be releasing an official statement about the claims.

Officials of the flight carrier were also on-board because it was the first flight. The source said, "The passengers were enjoying and had brought their own snacks along with them." The sources further added that, "There were just a few passengers who kept to themselves as they drank some alcohol. No ruckus was created. The situation was totally in control."

It was earlier reported that the four-hour flight from Surat in Gujarat to Thailand capital Bangkok saw good sales of liquor onboard, with some passengers claiming the stock ran out.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft on Friday, had 175 passengers and six crew members onboard.

There was sufficient stock of liquor as well as food onboard, the officials added.

According to the officials, generally, a passenger is not served more than 100 ml of liquor during a flight. The airline offers five types of liquor onboard. A 50 ml of Chivas Regal is priced at Rs 600 while 50 ml each of Red Label, Bacardi White Rum and Beefeater Gin cost Rs 400. The flight also offers 330 ml Bira Lager for Rs 400.

As far as food is concerned, passengers can either pre-book or buy meals during the flight.

(With inputs from PTI)