The newly launched guidelines will enable seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), utilising a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). This will provide greater flexibility boosting connectivity and tourism in remote and underserved areas.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Ministry of Civil Aviation launches guidelines for seaplane operations in India x 00:00

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced guidelines to streamline the seaplane operations in India on Sunday which is set to harness the potential of the country's vast coastal and inland water resources. India, with its 7,517 km long coastline and extensive network of rivers and lakes, presents a unique opportunity for the development of seaplane services. In line with this initiative, the Ministry has also announced plans for a demonstration of seaplanes by the manufacturer, which will be held shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched guidelines will enable seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), utilising a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). This will provide greater flexibility boosting connectivity and tourism in remote and underserved areas.

Rammohan Naidu, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, speaking during the launch said, "India's 7,517 km coastline and extensive network of rivers and lakes present a unique opportunity for the development of seaplane operations. By studying the situation carefully and learning from the success of helicopter operations, the government has taken a flexible and pragmatic approach to promote the growth of seaplane services."

He added, "The newly introduced guidelines will enable seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) using a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). This will extend the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the RCS to seaplane operations, providing an initial boost to operators. Safety and security are prioritized in these guidelines, ensuring that the expansion of seaplane operations is both efficient and secure."

The civil aviation minister also acknowledged the initial challenges faced in developing water aerodromes and said, "Drawing inspiration from the successful implementation of NSOP operations for helicopters and small aircraft, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has crafted comprehensive Seaplane NSOP Guidelines. These guidelines clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, ensuring seamless and efficient seaplane operations across the country."

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol echoed these sentiments, stating that the initiative would improve connectivity, boost tourism, and foster economic growth.

Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, in conversation with mid-day, stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken a proactive approach. "We have decided to leverage the Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) framework for Seaplane Operations, which has already proven successful for helicopters and small aircraft under the RCS scheme," he said. "The Seaplane NSOP Guidelines we are launching to provide a structured and safe framework for seaplane operations to continue and grow, even as we work towards the full development of water aerodrome infrastructure."

Meanwhile, a senior official from the ministry said, "The introduction of seaplane services is expected to offer a significant boost to tourism and enhance regional connectivity, making travel faster and more accessible. With the potential to tap into the country’s natural water resources, seaplanes could revolutionise the way people travel in coastal and riverine regions, offering an efficient alternative to traditional modes of transportation."

"By promoting seaplane operations, we would not only create job opportunities but will also provide a boost to the aviation sector. As the seaplane initiative takes flight, it marks a significant step towards enhancing India’s aviation landscape and leveraging the country's rich natural resources," the official added.

ExpertSpeak

Experts and analysts have also shown a positive response to the move. An aviation analyst, on condition of anonymity, said, "There are many parts in India where an airport cannot be constructed due to multiple reasons. Some of these parts have rivers flowing through them and these rivers can be utilised to land a seaplane which will make connectivity easy. Apart from connectivity, medical supplies and medical help for people in such isolated locations can also be provided through seaplanes. Doctors can be easily transported to such locations and in case of emergencies, patients with immediate need of advanced medical attention can be easily transported to urban areas where such facilities are available."

The analyst added, "Though we are not sure as to what models of seaplanes are going to be permitted, many seaplane models are also capable of landing on a runway and if such models are approved, transportation can become much easier."

Another aviation expert told midday, "For a layman to understand this concept, let us consider the seaplanes to be like a Cessna. These are smaller than the regular aircraft and can land on much smaller runway strips. Similarly, seaplanes are also smaller than the regular airliners and can land on a much smaller strip of runway or even water if the depth is adequate."