Apoorva Mukhija decided to make her comeback today and dropped a new video on her YouTube channel with the caption, "Till I say it is." In the video, Apoorva shared her side of the story, talking about how she should have said what she did. The social media influencer started her video in her trademark style, saying, "Hello, my cute little red flags," and continued while revealing how there were so many signs from God not to go on Latent, but she ignored them all and went ahead with the show featuring Samay Raina.

‘My intention was never to hurt anyone’

In the clip, she talked about her much-viral statement where she was giving it back to the guy who disrespected her first. While discussing the dialogue, she said, "My intention was never to hurt anyone but that guy’s ego," and added that the statement she made came from a place of anger. Further, she apologised to her followers for not being mindful of the statements she made.

While the video featuring Ranveer, Ashish, and Samay was shot in August, it was released three months later. Apoorva, who believed she didn’t perform well, switched her phone off assuming people wouldn’t like her. But later, everyone praised her, and she was enjoying the fame—until the next day, when things flipped.

'My father stood by my side'

The following day, several FIRs were filed against her, and her DMs were filled with rape threats and acid attack threats. Apoorva broke down in tears, revealing how paparazzi behaved with her during her visit to the police station. While wiping her tears, she shared, “My father texted me saying, ‘Kuch bhi ho jaye, main khada hoon tere saath.’”

Apoorva expressed gratitude for the support she received from fans and close friends. She also apologised to the audience and spoke about the type of content she aspires to create. She said, “I genuinely create content to entertain people and to make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anybody, and I'm very, very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words, but I’ve learned my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward. I just hope you guys can forgive me, and I’m very sorry if I hurt your sentiments.”