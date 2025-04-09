Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Elderly woman killed after car driven by doctor crashes into her at hospital in Maharashtras Boisar

Elderly woman killed after car driven by doctor crashes into her at hospital in Maharashtra's Boisar

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police said that the deceased had gone to the hospital to accompany her husband for treatment

Elderly woman killed after car driven by doctor crashes into her at hospital in Maharashtra's Boisar

The doctor told the police that while trying to apply the brake. Pic/videograb of CCTV footage

Listen to this article
Elderly woman killed after car driven by doctor crashes into her at hospital in Maharashtra's Boisar
x
00:00

An elderly woman was killed after a car driven by doctor crashed into her at a hospital in Boisar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday.


According to the police, the 73-year-old woman, identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Aarekar, lost her life in an accident at Taps Hospital in Boisar on Wednesday morning.


The incident took place at around 7:30 am, and the car involved was driven by Dr. R.K Das, a hospital doctor, the officials said.


The police said that Chayalata had gone to the hospital to accompany her husband for treatment. The doctor told the police that while trying to apply the brake, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead, causing the car to hit the woman.

The entire accident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV camera.

Police confirmed that the doctor was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, the Tarapur police arrested Dr. Das and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra palghar Crime News Accident mumbai news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK