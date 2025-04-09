The police said that the deceased had gone to the hospital to accompany her husband for treatment

The doctor told the police that while trying to apply the brake. Pic/videograb of CCTV footage

Listen to this article Elderly woman killed after car driven by doctor crashes into her at hospital in Maharashtra's Boisar x 00:00

An elderly woman was killed after a car driven by doctor crashed into her at a hospital in Boisar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the 73-year-old woman, identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Aarekar, lost her life in an accident at Taps Hospital in Boisar on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am, and the car involved was driven by Dr. R.K Das, a hospital doctor, the officials said.

The police said that Chayalata had gone to the hospital to accompany her husband for treatment. The doctor told the police that while trying to apply the brake, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead, causing the car to hit the woman.

The entire accident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV camera.

Warning

A 73-year-old woman lost her life in an accident inside TAPS Hospital in Boisar, Mumbai, on Wednesday morning. The vehicle involved was being driven by a doctor, who has since been arrested by the Tarapur police. The woman had accompanied her husband to the hospital for… pic.twitter.com/ghNNTBxa6n — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 9, 2025

Police confirmed that the doctor was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, the Tarapur police arrested Dr. Das and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, an official said.