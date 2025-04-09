Rajasthan currently have accrued four points and are in dire need of a win to break free from the mid-table congestion

Photo: iplt20/bcci

Listen to this article GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Royals opt for chase, target improvements in leaky bowling attack x 00:00

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson elected to field against hosts Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, with an aim to rediscover their bowling form in the high-stakes IPL 2025 clash that could significantly impact their standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals have replaced spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who misses out to due to personal reasons, with medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, while Titans' squad remain unchanged.

Rajasthan currently have accrued four points and are in dire need of a win to break free from the mid-table congestion, while Gujarat Titans sit on six points, and a win would keep them firmly positioned among the league’s frontrunners.

While GT have strung together three consecutive wins and RR have notched back-to-back victories, their recent success masks the underwhelming performances from their bowling departments. Gujarat’s bowling has largely relied on standout performances from Mohammed Siraj and spinner R Sai Kishore, while the rest of the attack has struggled to make an impact.

Gujarat’s attack faces a stern test from a dangerous Rajasthan Royals batting line-up, headlined by Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Nitish Rana — all of whom have struck at over 150, with Rana exceeding 180. The one concern remains Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose tally of 101 runs from four matches at 131.16 strike rate includes 67 in a single knock against Punjab Kings. The Royals will be hoping for more consistency from the left-hander, who remains firmly on the radar of the Indian selectors.

Bowling-wise, Rajasthan have issues of their own. Apart from Sandeep Sharma, none of their bowlers have been able to effectively contain opposition batters. However, Jofra Archer's impressive spell (4-0-25-3) against Punjab Kings offers a glimmer of hope as they head into what is expected to be a high-scoring encounter.

Ahmedabad's track has consistently served up runs, with totals of 243, 232, 196, and 160 in the last four completed innings, setting the stage for a potentially explosive showdown. Rajasthan’s bowling will need to step up against a formidable GT batting line-up featuring the in-form Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jos Buttler.

Adding further depth to GT’s batting arsenal is Washington Sundar, whose fluent 49-run knock against Punjab Kings has significantly bolstered their middle-order firepower.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

(With PTI inputs)