During PT hours in the afternoon, he was playing with his classmates when he suddenly fell to the carpet. His collapse was noticed by the other children and the teacher present. The teacher immediately took Shivansh to a nearby private hospital, where doctors unfortunately declared him dead.

An 8-year-old boy, identified as Shivansh Manoj Jha, tragically died after suddenly collapsing while playing with his friends during PT hours at a private school in Kandivali East. The Samata Nagar Police has registered a case of accidental death and has begun an investigation. The cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report.

Shivansh attended a local school in class III and lived in the Poisar area with his parents. Shivansh reportedly went to school today as usual. He was playing with his classmates during afternoon physical education classes when he stumbled and fell onto the carpet. Both the teacher and the other kids there saw him collapse.

Shivansh was taken by the teacher to a private hospital nearby right away, where the physicians sadly pronounced him dead. After learning of the event, Samata Nagar police quickly rushed to the site. It is alleged that Shivansh suffered a catastrophic epileptic episode that led to his death, and the police have informed Shivansh's parents about their son's passing and examined CCTV footage from the school's grounds.

To ascertain Shivansh's precise cause of death, his body has been submitted for a post-mortem examination. Shivansh's parents' remarks will also be recorded by the police as part of their inquiry into any illness. After the publication of the post-mortem report, further information will become available, an officer from the Samta Nagar police station stated.