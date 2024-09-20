The police said that a call was received regarding a person needing police assistance at the Worli Sea Link. Upon reaching the location between pole numbers 83 and 84, the officials learned that a man had parked his vehicle and jumped into the sea from the Sea Link

Representational Pic/File

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself after jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, the police officials said on Friday.

The man was identified as Altalf Mohammad Husain, an app based cab driver, originally from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Govandi area of eastern Mumbai, an official said.

“He took a car which he stopped at the Sea Link and jumped off. It was pitch dark and due to high tide we could not recover his body. His body was then found at Dadar the next morning and we have informed his relatives of his relative,” said a police official.

According to the police, a call was received regarding a person needing police assistance at the Worli Sea Link. Upon reaching the location between pole numbers 83 and 84, the officials learned that a man had parked his vehicle and jumped into the sea from the Sea Link.

The Worli police immediately contacted the Worli Fire Brigade and the Bandra Fire Brigade for assistance. Firefighters conducted a search in the water using battery-operated equipment; however, due to the darkness and rising tide, they were unable to locate the individual.

The police said that he allegedly jumped off the Sea Link on Thursday, at around 1 am and his body was recovered in Dadar at around 7 am on Friday morning.

The body was later sent to Nair Hospital.

The Worli police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are further investigating the reason behind his drastic step, the official said.