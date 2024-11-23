PM Modi held 31 meetings, talks with world leaders

The engagements included a bilateral meeting with the Nigerian president in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and nine during Modi’s visit to Guyana.

PM Modi at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Georgetown. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with world leaders during his five days of three-country tour, officials said on Friday.

The engagements included a bilateral meeting with the Nigerian president in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and nine during Modi’s visit to Guyana.

He also met with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union; Antonio Guterres of the UN; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization, among others.

