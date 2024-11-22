He holds the distinction of being the Indian PM with the highest number of addresses to foreign Parliaments

Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, confers the country’s highest national award—the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’—on PM Modi in a ceremony in Georgetown on Wednesday. PIC/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark a special occasion on his visit to Guyana on Thursday when he addresses a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament, marking yet another significant moment in his global diplomatic outreach.

This will be the 14th such instance when Modi will speak on behalf of the people of India in the Parliaments of foreign nations. He holds the distinction of being the Indian PM with the highest number of addresses to foreign Parliaments.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had delivered 7 such addresses while PM Modi has delivered 14 addresses to foreign Parliaments. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed foreign legislatures four times, while former PM Jawaharlal Nehru did it three times. Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered two such addresses while others like Morarji Desai and PV Narsimha Rao addressed only once.

Over the years, Modi has delivered speeches in legislative chambers across the world, from the Americas to Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia. Modi is visiting Guyana as a part of his three-nation tour wherein he previously was in Nigeria and then Brazil. His visit to Guyana becomes significant as he is the first Indian PM to visit the country in over 50 years.

