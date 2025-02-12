As per police, "On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft.."

Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Mumbai's Chembur area after PM Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, an official said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

According to the police, "On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation."

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the official added, ANI reported.

PM Modi on Tuesday co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

As per ANI, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Marseille following his arrival in the French city on Tuesday (local time).

PM Modi accompanied by French President Macron is set to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

In a tribute to historical ties, Modi will also pay a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery in order to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars, ANI reported.

PM Modi is scheduled to travel to the US next at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term.

PM Modi honours Marseille's contribution to India's freedom struggle, remembers Veer Savarkar's "courageous escape"

PM Modi, upon arriving in France's Marseille, paid tribute to the city's historical "significance" in India's freedom struggle, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of "Veer" Savarkar and thanking the French activists who supported him during his time of peril.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

The city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, where Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody. As per the government website, amritmahotsav.nic.in, " Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.



