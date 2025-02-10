PM Modi was warmly greeted by the Indian community when he reached his hotel

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral talks with him.

"Landed in Paris a short while ago. Looking forward to the various programmes here, which will focus on futuristic sectors like AI, tech and innovation," Modi said in a post on X, attaching pictures of his arrival.

The prime minister was warmly greeted by the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces @SebLecornu of France at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

In the evening, Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State.

The dinner is also likely to be attended by CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron.

"I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner," Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

The prime minister said that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with "my friend" President Macron.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

Modi and Macron will visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project.

"We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good," Modi said.

This is Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials.

From France, Modi will travel to the US on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

