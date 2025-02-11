Direction to Department of Justice being seen as a relief to Adani Group

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pause enforcing a law that was used to launch investigations against the Adani Group. Trump signed an order to pause enforcing of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) that prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

Last year DoJ under President Joe Biden charged Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom Adani raised billions of dollars for the project. The pause and the review is being seen as a relief to the Adani Group.

‘Review Biden’s decisions’

Six US lawmakers have highlighted the Adani indictment in a letter written to the newly-appointed US Attorney General Pamela Bondi over decisions made by the DoJ under Joe Biden. They said that the DOJ, instead of deferring the case to Indian authorities, decided to indict the company’s executives.

Back to plastic

Trump said he is banning federal use of paper straws, saying they “don’t work” and don’t last very long. Instead he wants the government to exclusively move to plastic.

‘Cancel ceasefire deal’

Trump said the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas should be cancelled if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining hostages by Saturday. Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel. But he warned that “all hell is going to break out” if the remaining hostages aren’t released, and added that he feared many were dead.

Tariff relief for Australia?

President Trump agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminium imports after a telephone call on Tuesday with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Trump said the US’ trade surplus with Australia was one of the reasons he was considering an exemption.

