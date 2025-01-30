Apart from not missing out on school owing to extreme weather back home, the students also get to experience Mumbai; running from November to February, the initiative helps students from remote villages like Turtuk continue their education despite the harsh winters back home

Students from Ladakh at Chembur’s AFAC English School. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

While savouring Mumbai’s local food and soaking in the city’s energy, 22 students from Ladakh are attending classes at Chembur’s AFAC English School as part of a three-month-long study exchange programme. Running from November to February, the initiative helps students from remote villages like Turtuk continue their education despite the harsh winters back home. The harsh winters in Ladakh forces schools to shut down for months.

Heavy snowfall and extreme weather force schools in Ladakh to shut for months, disrupting learning. To tackle this, AFAC English School has been hosting Ladakhi students free of cost, allowing them to study at its Mumbai campus. The programme, supported by crowdfunding and contributions from the Mandlecha family’s network, has grown into a lifeline for these children.

Jitendra Mandlecha, general secretary of the trust running AFAC School

Beyond academics, the students and their eight teachers, experience Mumbai’s culture, food, and city life. “Our goal is to ensure they don’t miss out on crucial months of education due to extreme weather. Here, they not only continue studying but also explore a new world, broadening their horizons,” said a school official.

For the students, this journey is nothing short of life-changing. “Back home, our schools are shut for months due to winter. Here, we study, make new friends, and visit places we’ve only read about,” said a student excitedly.

From tour to transformation

The initiative traces back to 2018 when Jitendra Mandlecha, general secretary of the trust running AFAC School, visited Ladakh. A trip to Turtuk Valley exposed him to the struggles of local schools, prompting him to take action. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to support border communities, he launched a teacher training programme in 2019 in collaboration with the Kotak Education Programme.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Mandlecha found an innovative solution—encouraging trained teachers to form small groups and educate children in their villages. As the programme’s success grew, parents requested a dedicated school. In response, he converted a guesthouse into classrooms, giving birth to Turtuk Valley School, which now educates 140 students. A new school building is set to open in June 2025.

Classroom beyond borders

What began with just one batch of students in 2022 has expanded. This year, apart from students from Turtuk Valley School, children from two other Ladakhi schools—the Imamia Model School in Leh and the Army Goodwill School in Tyakshi—are also part of the programme.

“What has moved me for over these years is that these students come from simple and conservative rural families in Ladakh, yet their parents trusted me and my team and on that faith, they have been sending their children to Mumbai to learn and explore. I would do anything to give them the best of education and not let their trust in me fail,” Mandlecha said.

Naeema Batul, student

“This initiative bridges the educational gap between remote border villages and metropolitan cities, fostering a brighter future for young learners,” said Mandlecha’s son Siddharth. “This is just the beginning—we want to extend quality education to other border villages too,” he added.

“Some kids wished to see Mumbai, and I wanted to make it happen,” Mandlecha shared. After a 2022 Kaun Banega Crorepati appearance went viral, interest grew. Now, apart from Turtuk Valley School, students from Imamia Model School in Leh and Army Goodwill School in Tyakshi have also joined the initiative.

Siddharth Mandlecha, trustee

The students stay within the school premises, and after classes, they explore Mumbai with their teacher.

Mumbai and vada pav

For 12-year-old Naeema Batul, a resident of Thang near the LoC in Nubra Valley, this is her first time outside Ladakh. “I was so excited! I love the people here and, of course, the food! We ate vada pav, poha, upma, and many other delicious dishes,” she said.

Zeba Noor, student

Zeba Noor, from Turtuk Valley School, is equally thrilled. “I don’t even miss home—I have my teachers and friends here. But I will miss vada pav when I leave!” she laughed.

The students have visited famous Mumbai landmarks, including the Naval Dockyard. “Seeing a submarine up close was like a dream,” said Batul.

Fourth-grader Wajahat Mirza, now on his second Mumbai trip, shared, “The first time, it felt so different. Now, I’ve made many friends and will miss them when I go back.”

Hajra Bano, a teacher accompanying the students, called it a remarkable experience. “This initiative has opened new dreams for these children. They now know there’s a whole world beyond Ladakh,” she said.

22

No. of students part of exchange programme