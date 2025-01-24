Know more about Christ Church School in Byculla as it celebrates its centenary next week

Step into the historic hallways of Christ Church School that celebrates its centenary next week. A sense of pride for its rich history, community outreach, and commitment to excellence was in the air while on a recent visit to the educational landmark

The school’s foyer features cabinets (extreme right) with trophies won over past years and a digital countdown (in circle) to the 100-year anniversary adorns the main entrance. Pics/Shadab Khan

The story of Christ Church School (CCS), in Byculla dates back to 1815, when Archdeacon George Barnes of the East India Company established the Bombay Education Society (BES) with just 10 students. The aim was to provide education to European children in Mumbai. By 1925, the school had grown sufficiently to warrant the creation of Christ Church School for day scholars in Byculla, and Barnes School in Deolali, Nashik for boarders. Over the years, CCS became a symbol of high-quality education, thanks to its founders. The impact of the four visionaries — Archdeacon George Barnes, Bishop Reginald Herber, Sir John Malcolm, and Major Edward Willoughby — endures even today, reflected in the names of the school’s four houses, as we found out when we stopped by for a walk back in time.

Principal Graham Heiden

Legacy of success

As we interact with the school’s alumni who had dropped by on that day, it’s clear that they cherish their alma mater for its lasting memories and lifelong friendships. Many have gone on to achieve success in diverse fields, including medicine, law, architecture, fashion, film, sports, and business. Notable alumni include late actor Jalal Agha, Marathi film actor Mahesh Kothare, fashion designer Shane Peacock, and rugby captain Nasser Hussein.

The student choir rehearses for the thanksgiving service

Take Graham Heiden, the current principal, as an example. Heiden is the first ex-student to lead the school, but his relationship with the school goes beyond just being a student; it’s a family affair. His mother was also an alumna, and now, Graham is at the helm, with over 28 years of teaching under his belt. “I think it was just destiny that when we reached the centenary year, out of the twelve principals on the list, I am the only one that’s an ex-student,” shares Heiden.

Parita Parmar and Amreen Khan

Alumni Amreen Khan, whose father has been the boxing coach at CCS for nearly 40 years, now teaches the primary section. “This feels like a second home,” she says, noting that it was her father’s dream for her to return and teach. Similarly, Parita Parmar, a pre-primary teacher, shares, “How I speak, behave and respect those around me, is all because of my school. My batchmates share similar values.”

Students rehearse for the upcoming centenary celebrations

The bond among CCS students is often likened to that of a family. Former students Alfan Lakdawalaa and Vivek Metkari recall how principal Heiden remembers alumni by name, even years after their graduation. The school’s emphasis on physical education and teamwork was another highlight for the duo, who noted that while many of their peers at other schools had to travel for coaching, CCS provided excellent facilities on campus.

A view of the main school building from the front gate

The cornerstone

The CCS campus, set on a sprawling seven-acre plot owned by Christ Church, exudes a sense of history. The school maintains a strong connection to the church, with important events such as the investiture ceremony for the prefect body held there as part of a solemn service. From its humble beginnings as a one-storey building, it has expanded into a multi-storey complex, now housing six divisions (A to G) to cater to its growing student body. Recent additions include a 12-storey staff quarters tower, which also accommodates the pre-primary section, and a new wing with state-of-the-art facilities.

Giving back

A core tenet here is humility, even among students from affluent backgrounds. Principal Heiden points out that the school has always been about more than just academics — its focus on humility sets CCS apart. The school fosters a strong sense of social responsibility through units like the Junior Red Cross, Guides, Scouts, and the Interact Club. “These units organise visits to orphanages, old age homes, and hospitals, encouraging students to engage with the wider community,” shares Heiden.

Reflect and celebrate

As the school marks its 100th anniversary, there is a palpable sense of pride. The celebrations will kick off with a thanksgiving service at Christ Church on January 29, followed by a dinner dance on the school grounds. The celebrations will culminate in a grand alumni night on February 1, where alumni from all over the world will gather to reminisce and honour the school’s remarkable journey through the last 100 years. For those who have walked the halls of CCS, these events offer a chance to reconnect with old friends, share memories, and honour the values and traditions that have stood the test of time.

Make school fun

On the opening day of the Paris Olympics, students were encouraged to ditch the uniform and come to school in the sportswear of their choice. The school was decorated with flags of different countries participating in the Olympics Games and over the next few days students were asked to regularly update each other on the games during classes.