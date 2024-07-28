Friendship Day 2024: ‘We have been friends for over 60 years’, Mumbaikars share heartwarming stories of timeless bonds

As the world celebrates International Friendship Day on July 30, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars and a Delhiite who share their more cherished and long-lasting friendships and the secret to it all

Representation Pic

Colin Pinto distinctly remembers how his friend Melvin Dominic’s parents got married the same day as his parents all those many years ago in Mumbai. It was like as if they were bound to be friends, living in the same neighbourhood and even visiting each other’s house every other day. He explains, “Since our families knew each other, we were friends from the first day of school over 60 years ago. Over the years, we went to many music concerts together in Mumbai including the 1981 Osibisa concert at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium (called NSCI Dome today) in Worli, which was a memorable one.” Over the years, they have got married and had their own families, but their friendship has stood the test of time like many other Mumbaikars today.