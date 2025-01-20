They allege that school staff was negligent and insensitive after their daughter was injured on the institute’s premises

A screen grab of the girl in the lift with school staff

A Std IV student of JBCN International School, Borivli, sustained a head injury on the school premises in December 2024, requiring eight stitches. Following the incident, the child’s parents withdrew her admission from the school and sent a legal notice to the management, alleging negligence in providing prompt medical attention and accusing the staff of insensitivity in handling the matter. The school management, however, has denied all allegations made by the parents in the legal notice and stated that they have responded to their legal notice.

According to the child’s parents—Satyakam Gautam and Vandana Devi Laishram—the school failed to act promptly, causing delays in providing necessary medical care. They claim the staff displayed negligence and insensitivity, further exacerbating their daughter’s trauma. The parents have accused the school of jeopardising student safety by not implementing adequate emergency protocols and maintaining an apathetic attitude.



JBCN International School in Borivli

The incident occurred on December 20, 2024, during the last period of the day, which was a swimming class. After the session, as part of the usual routine, students were expected to shower and change into their uniforms before leaving. According to the parents, their daughter slipped near the shower area after taking a shower, resulting in a head injury.

According to the school, the incident occurred at around 2.25 pm. The girl’s mother arrived at the school at 2.50 pm, and the child was subsequently rushed to the Karuna Hospital nearby at 3.10 pm, where she received eight stitches. The parents stated that their daughter informed them she got accidentally pushed by someone, causing her to slip and hit her head on a faucet. However, when they inquired with the school, the staff claimed she had been playing in a wet, restricted area, which led to the accident.

“We visited the school again on January 3 and after much insistence, we were allowed to view the CCTV footage. The footage only showed her coming out of the pool area and being taken in the lift. There was no CCTV coverage of the shower area, so we have no way of knowing how the accident actually occurred,” said Vandana.

Recounting the day

Satyakam told said, “The day will forever haunt us. It was the day we realised how misplaced our trust had been in an institution we thought was safe for our daughter. She sustained a severe head injury on the school premises, a place where we expected her to be protected, nurtured, and cared for. Instead, what we encountered was gross negligence, insensitive behaviour, and a complete lack of preparedness for emergencies.”

According to Vandana, panic set in when the school informed her that her daughter had fallen in a “restricted area” near the swimming pool. “By the time we (Vandana and the girl’s caretaker) reached the school, she was wrapped in bandages, her head soaked in blood. There were three other blood-soaked cotton balls lying near her. The sight of her sitting there, with no immediate steps taken to transport her to a hospital, was beyond horrifying. The principal was not present there. The staff’s dismissive attitude and refusal to provide clarity only added to the ordeal.

Refusal to show CCTV footage

The refusal to show us CCTV footage, the insensitive remarks from staff about unrelated matters, and the principal’s alarming absence during those critical moments left us feeling abandoned by a system that should have prioritised our child’s well-being. Instead of focusing on the urgent need for medical attention, we were met with arrogance and excuses,” Vandana said.

Principal missing

She added, “We rushed our daughter to the hospital ourselves, without so much as an offer of assistance from the school. Eight stitches later, and after what could have been a life-threatening delay, we were left grappling with not just her physical pain but also the emotional trauma caused by the school’s handling of the situation.

How can a school justify leaving a bleeding child unattended while waiting for parents to arrive? How can educators, who are meant to be caregivers, behave with such callousness? And how can a principal, leader of the institution, remain absent and unaccountable for over 35 minutes during an emergency?”

According to Satyakam, the incident has left the family questioning not just the infrastructure of the institution but also the values it claims to uphold. “Our daughter’s smile, once vibrant and carefree, now carries the weight of pain and trauma. As her parents, we are left to pick up the pieces, but the scars, both seen and unseen, will remain. To other parents, we urge vigilance. A school is meant to be a sanctuary for our children. When it fails in that duty, it’s not just negligence, it’s a betrayal.”

School responds

Responding to the allegations made by the parents and clarifying their position, a spokesperson for the school said, “Approximately a month ago, following the conclusion of a swimming session, an unfortunate incident occurred where a learner, despite being advised against playing near the poolside, slipped and sustained an injury.” As per the spokesperson, the student received immediate attention within two minutes of the incident with the school’s paramedical team responding swiftly and with great care.

“The school principal, along with key members of the team, was present to personally check on the learner’s condition, and within a few minutes, first aid was administered under the guidance of a doctor consulted via call. The parents were promptly notified, and by the time they arrived, the learner had already received medical attention and was in a stable condition. We maintained close communication with the family throughout the process to ensure the learner’s well-being and recovery. The safety and well-being of our learners remain our highest priority. We take pride in upholding rigorous safety protocols, compliance measures, and a nurturing environment, reaffirming our commitment to providing a secure and supportive space for every learner,” the spokesperson added.