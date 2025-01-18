Plan to cluster 14,000 low-enrollment schools draws flak from teachers, activists; state defends it as a quality push

Cluster school project is part of education department’s 100-day plan. Representation/File pic

Listen to this article State pushes forward with cluster schools despite opposition x 00:00

The Maharashtra government is proceeding with its plan to merge more than 14,000 primary and secondary schools that each have 20 or fewer students enrolled. This move aimed at creating ‘cluster schools’ will impact over 185,000 students and nearly 30,000 teachers across the state. The Maharashtra School Education Department, despite opposition, is going ahead with the cluster school initiative, maintaining that it is essential for improving the overall standard of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning and implementation

According to a government circular dated September 21, 2023, schools with fewer than 20 students will be shut down, and those students and teachers will be relocated to the nearest larger school or a newly established cluster school. The government believes consolidating resources will address challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, insufficient qualified teachers, and limited social interaction for students in remote or under-enrolled schools.

Government’s rationale

The government contends that small schools lack adequate facilities such as playgrounds, audio-visual aids, and enough co-students for meaningful interaction. Officials also point to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which endorses consolidating smaller schools to ensure every child receives a holistic education.

What teachers and activists say

Several teachers’ organisations and education activists have denounced the plan, arguing it could lead to increased dropout rates, while also creating job insecurity for teachers. Sharing his concerns, Sushil Shejule, Aamhi Shikshak president, said, “It’s unfortunate to implement a cluster school plan for schools with low enrollment. Many of these schools will close down and may never reopen. This is an attack on schools with low enrollment and a violation of children’s right to education.”

President of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee, Vijay Kombey, criticised the policy, saying it places poorer communities at a disadvantage and could deprive children of easily accessible education.

Well-known activist and educationist Herambh Kulkarni expressed support for the move, stating, “I support this plan because I agree with the government that students in cluster schools will have more opportunities and receive a better quality of education. Currently, there are around 8,000 schools in Maharashtra located within half a kilometre of one another. Additionally, we have nearly 2,000 Ashram Shalas under the Tribal Development and Social Welfare Department. At the same time, the government has opened Zilla Parishad schools in the same villages under the RTE Act.”

Chief minister’s directives

CM Fadnavis has instructed the school education department to ensure that the benefits of cluster schools are clearly communicated to all stakeholders. He emphasised the need to dispel misconceptions about school closures and underlined that the goal is to provide better facilities, not simply reduce government expenses or teacher positions.