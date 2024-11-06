Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power in the state

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File Pic

Listen to this article Congress in a steady state of decline; BJP set to win Maharashtra polls, says Jyotiraditya Scindia x 00:00

The Congress is in a steady state of decline because of its disconnect with the public and vision of India, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, predicting a big win for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe that the Congress Party is in a very steady state of decline. I think that is because of three things. I think the Congress Party has lost its connect in terms of leadership, and public, and I believe that the Congress Party has also lost its connect with regard to a vision of India. When you lose all those three attributes, then you have lost the trust of the people," he said, according to the PTI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hits the campaign trail in Maharashtra this week, in a video and text interview with PTI, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win the hearts of people again in the state.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power in the state where elections are due later this month.

"As far as Maharashtra is concerned, it's a state which I'm extremely emotionally attached to because I originally come from that state. I spent a lot of time in that state, and I am very, very, very confident that the BJP, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will certainly win its place among the hearts of the people once again in this election," he said, as per the PTI.

The Scindia family is descended from Maratha general Ranojirao Scindia, who along with Peshwa Bajirao, led the Maratha campaign to Delhi to fight against the Mughal and also fought against the Portuguese on the western coast of India.

On October 26, BJP had released a list of its star campaigners and named 40 leaders that includes the top leadership of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been named on the list, followed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pramod Sawant, among others.

(with PTI inputs)