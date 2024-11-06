US Elections: PM Modi, other world leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his victory

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US Elections. He recalled their meeting earlier where they had discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the United States Presidential elections.

PM Modi shared several pictures with Trump on X and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the recently held US Elections. He recalled their meeting earlier where they discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the Ukraine President wrote in a post on X.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!



I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine was interested in "developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation" that would benefit both the US and Ukraine.

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," he further said.

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Trump on his projected victory as the President of the United States of America (USA).

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration," he wrote on X.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) November 6, 2024

While congratulating Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European Union (EU) and the US are more than just allies.

"We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she wrote on X.

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.



The EU and the US are more than just allies.



We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.



So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024

Hungary Prime Minister Orban Viktor said that Trump's comeback was the biggest in US political history.

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024