AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has extended his support to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, questioning why his remarks were taken personally by Eknath Shinde and his party. Owaisi also criticised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for selective outrage

Asaduddin Owaisi. File pic

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: “He has not named Eknath Shinde, but they’ve taken it personally,” says Owaisi x 00:00

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended his support to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his remarks regarding Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Owaisi questioned why the comments were taken on a personal level despite Kamra not directly naming Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi stated, "Kunal Kamra is a stand-up comedian, not a politician. He has no intention of contesting elections. He did not mention Eknath Shinde by name, yet Eknath Shinde, his party, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra have chosen to take it personally. How can he be labelled a 'gaddar' (traitor)?"

Owaisi further asserted that the greatest 'gaddar' in the country is one who applies the law selectively, rather than upholding justice impartially. "The biggest traitor in this country is the one who forgets the rule of law. The biggest traitor, or 'gaddar', is the one who enforces the law selectively," he remarked.

As per ANI, the AIMIM Chief also criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning his selective outrage over controversial statements. Owaisi highlighted a past incident in which an individual made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, questioning why neither Fadnavis nor Shinde reacted with similar indignation.

"Why is Chief Minister Fadnavis overlooking the fact that when Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, someone in his state made highly demeaning and false statements about our Prophet Muhammad? Did that not offend Chief Minister Fadnavis? Did that not bruise Eknath Shinde's ego?" Owaisi questioned, as per ANI reports.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called for special protection for Kunal Kamra following the registration of three additional cases against him at the Khar police station over his controversial remarks.

Raut drew a parallel between Kamra’s situation and that of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, who was provided security after a dispute with the Shiv Sena.

According to ANI, Raut stated, "I demand that the Maharashtra government provide special security to Kunal Kamra, just as Kangana Ranaut was given special security when she had a rift with us. The government must ensure his safety."

(With inputs from ANI)