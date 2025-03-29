The comic has been booked for ridiculing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also the head of Shiv Sena, with the term 'traitor' during an act performed in Khar, following which irate Shiv Sainiks ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant. Pic/X

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday slammed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his past comments against women, the Supreme Court, industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra as well as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and dubbed them as signs of an "ill mentality".

Kamra has been booked for ridiculing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also the head of Samant's party, with the term "traitor" during an act performed in Khar, following which irate Shiv Sainiks ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Pune, Samant said these utterances under the guise of freedom of expression are actually signs of an "ill mentality".

Kamra had recited a poem on the Supreme Court, listening to which would make anyone angry, Samant claimed.

"Criticising, making sarcastic remarks against anyone in stand up comedy is acceptable, so these people (stand up comedians) should get freedom. But under the garb of freedom of speech, if someone is making low level remarks against women, Supreme Court, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, then it is sign of ill mentality," he said.

Those supporting such utterances are of the same mentality, the minister added.

The Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, speaking on party issues, Samant said Shiv Sena will be making a base for itself in Pune city and district in the coming months.

Neither those who have joined the party recently nor those who have been there since its inception will be subject to injustice, Samant added.

