Pune police have recommended the dismissal of two suspended officers for their mishandling of the high-profile Porsche crash case in Kalyani Nagar, which claimed two lives. The case drew national attention due to allegations of a cover-up

File Pic

Pune police seek dismissal of two suspended officers over Porsche crash cover-up

The Pune police have submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra home department recommending the dismissal of two police officers who were suspended in connection with the fatal Porsche car crash that occurred in May last year, according to PTI.

The tragic incident, which took place in the early hours of 19 May in the Kalyani Nagar area, involved a Porsche allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated state. The high-end vehicle reportedly ran over two tech professionals who were travelling on a motorcycle, resulting in their deaths.

Following the accident, Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, both attached to the Yerawada police station, were suspended for dereliction of duty and late reporting of the case. An internal inquiry further revealed lapses in the manner the case was registered, including a significant delay in collecting the juvenile’s blood samples, PTI reports.

“We have submitted a proposal to the state home department recommending the dismissal of these two suspended officers. The proposal was sent today,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated on Thursday, as per PTI.

The case garnered national attention due to the alleged cover-up attempts, including efforts to manipulate blood samples to invalidate alcohol test results. The juvenile involved in the crash has since been released from an observation home. However, his parents, two doctors, a Sassoon Hospital staff member, two middlemen, and three other individuals remain in judicial custody.

The incident sparked public outrage over the influence of powerful individuals attempting to shield the accused from legal consequences. Investigations revealed a deliberate effort to obstruct justice, with key figures reportedly involved in tampering with evidence and delaying crucial medical procedures that could have determined the blood alcohol level of the juvenile at the time of the crash.

The Pune police have been actively pursuing those involved in the alleged cover-up, leading to multiple arrests. Authorities have also been closely monitoring legal proceedings to ensure that justice is served.

The recommendation for the dismissal of the two officers is seen as a significant step towards accountability within the police force. Senior officials have emphasised that any negligence or misconduct in handling such high-profile cases will not be tolerated, particularly when it compromises the integrity of the justice system.

(With inputs from PTI)