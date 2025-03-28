BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has criticised comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the police should catch Kamra and turn his life into a comedy. Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to Kamra, rejecting his request for more time to appear for questioning

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar launched an attack on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to ANI, Mungantiwar stated that the police should arrest Kamra and "make his life a comedy."

"The police should catch him and make his life a comedy. You cannot say anything in the name of Freedom of Speech... Everybody has the right to self-respect... Ketki Chitale was in jail for 30 days... The opposition has no right to school us," Mungantiwar told ANI.

As per ANI, Kamra had earlier on Thursday criticised the mainstream media, accusing it of functioning as a propaganda tool for the ruling party. Taking to social media, he condemned the media’s role in spreading misinformation and diverting attention from significant national issues.

"To all those hounding for a quote – The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people, and their own children," Kamra posted on X, ANI reports.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to Kamra, rejecting his request for an extension. ANI reports that Kamra failed to appear on the first scheduled date, and his lawyer had sought a week's time. However, after he failed to present himself, the Mumbai Police consulted legal experts and issued a new date for his appearance.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that Kamra, before his remarks on Eknath Shinde, had also made satirical comments about various other public figures, including politicians, actors, and sportspersons. Officials stated that if the investigation finds a pattern of repeated satirical remarks targeting prominent individuals, further action could be taken against him.

While Kamra’s lawyer has contacted the authorities regarding the summons, the comedian himself has yet to establish direct communication with police officials. The case continues to draw attention amid ongoing debates on free speech and political satire in India.

