"They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will be doing favour to the country, its people & their own children," comedian Kunal Kamra stated

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police sent a second summon to Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for his 'derogatory remarks' against Eknath Shinde. File pic

Listen to this article Mainstream media vultures, arm of ruling party: Kunal Kamra x 00:00

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday criticised the mainstream media, calling it a "miscommunication arm" of the ruling party and likening it to vultures. Kamra, whose stand-up special 'Naya Bharat' sparked controversy over remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, took to X to express his frustration with the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To all those hounding for a quote, the mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party," Kamra claimed, according to PTI.

"They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will be doing favour to the country, its people & their own children," comedian Kunal Kamra further added.

He did not cite any specific reason or instance for his outburst against the mainstream media.

On Wednesday, Kunal Kamra dropped a new video from the comedy special, in which he performed a parody of 'Hawa Hawai' from 'Mr India' to criticise Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her policies.

Kunal Kamra shared a screenshot from YouTube on X, which showed 'Naya Bharat', his new video, which has been blocked due to copyright restrictions and therefore is not visible to viewers.

Due to copyright claims, the video will not be able to generate revenue as well.

'Naya Bharat', which also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits, has amassed over 8.2 million views on YouTube in five days.

On the night of March 23, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Kunal Kamra has said he will not apologise for his comments made in the video.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police sent a second summon to Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for his "derogatory remarks" against Shinde.

According to PTI, the notice mentions that Kamra needs to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The first summon to Kamra was issued on Tuesday, asking him to appear before the police, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)