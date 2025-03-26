Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reiterated that action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra will be taken as per the law, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The controversy erupted over Kamra’s remarks about Eknath Shinde, leading to a police case and strong reactions from the Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already clarified the government’s stance on the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, affirming that any action taken will be in accordance with the law.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis has already responded to this issue on behalf of the government. He has made it clear that action will be taken as per the law."

The row erupted following Kamra’s remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy performance. CM Fadnavis took a strong position on the matter, emphasising that while humour and political satire are acceptable, freedom of expression should not be misused to justify offensive or derogatory content.

According to ANI, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, CM Fadnavis remarked, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny."

He further criticised Kamra’s comedy, describing it as "low-quality." "This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice. He seeks attention by generating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and delivered a substandard performance," Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister also defended Shinde, portraying him as the rightful successor to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. He further questioned the opposition’s involvement in the incident, asking, "Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy rests with Eknath Shinde. Those in the opposition who are supporting this, have you given a supari? This Kamra posted an image of the Constitution. If he had actually read it, he would not have committed such atrocities."

Fadnavis also stated that while creative expression is welcome, personal attacks and insults would not be tolerated. "No one has the right to insult anyone. He can write poetry or satire about us, but if he resorts to outright insult, action will be taken. Let it be clear—such things will not be tolerated in Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena has strongly condemned Kamra’s remarks, while the opposition alliance in Maharashtra has criticised the ruling Mahayuti government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

Meanwhile, ANI reports that Mumbai Police has summoned Kamra, directing him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday. However, as per police sources, Kamra is currently not in Mumbai. The MIDC police initially registered an FIR against him, which was later transferred to the Khar police for further investigation.

The controversy escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat, a popular comedy venue in Mumbai, in retaliation against Kamra’s comments about Eknath Shinde during his performance on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)