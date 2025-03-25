Ajit Pawar announced that milk adulteration is a serious issue that poses a threat to public health, and it will not be tolerated. He stated that those found guilty of adulterating milk and similar food products will be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)

Ajit Pawar directed that, to detect milk adulteration, a laboratory should be set up in each district as soon as possible

The Maharashtra government will make amendments to the existing law to take strict action against those involved in milk adulteration in the state, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar announced that milk adulteration is a serious issue that poses a threat to public health, and it will not be tolerated. He stated that those found guilty of adulterating milk and similar food products will be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

An official statement said, during a meeting chaired by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, it was discussed that necessary amendments would be made to the current law to include stronger punitive measures.

The meeting, which was organised in the state legislative assembly’s committee room, also addressed concerns related to the sale of analog cheese, marketed as "analog paneer" in various parts of the state, and a recent milk adulteration incident in Bhose, Pandharpur and Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) like Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vikram Pahapute, Abhijit Patil, and Kailas Patil, along with senior officials from the FDA, Medical Education, Home, and Finance departments. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police (Rural) from Solapur joined the meeting via video conference, it said.

Ajit Pawar directed that, to detect milk adulteration, a laboratory should be set up in each district as soon as possible.

He also instructed that if any store is selling analog cheese in the form of paneer, a clear notice should be displayed in the shop. In addition, he stressed the need for greater public awareness about milk adulteration and for a toll-free number to be activated so that people can file complaints. A dedicated portal for milk adulteration complaints should also be developed, he added.

Ajit Pawar assured that additional funds would be provided to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for purchasing advanced technology and equipment to combat milk adulteration.

He also directed that more personnel be recruited to fill gaps in manpower within the FDA. Furthermore, dairy department officials and staff will be trained to strengthen the enforcement against adulteration, the statement said.

Addressing the issue of the Solapur milk adulteration case, Ajit Pawar gave clear instructions to the district authorities to take immediate and strict action against anyone involved, regardless of their political affiliation or status.

He stated that the accused must be arrested promptly, and severe action must be taken against them, it said.