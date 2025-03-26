Shiv Sena's Pune City unit filed a complaint against comedian Kunal Kamra, alleging that his recent performance included a 'low-grade and inappropriate' song that insulted Maharashtra's public representatives, including Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena has strongly opposed Kunal Kamra's remarks during a stand-up act last week. File Pic

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena leaders meet Pune CP, seek FIR against the comedian x 00:00

In a recent development, leaders from Shiv Sena's Pune City unit met Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and filed a complaint against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, alleging that his recent performance featured a song they deemed "low-grade and inappropriate."

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Pramod Bhangire, Shiv Sena Pune city President, the song has insulted all public representatives of Maharashtra, including former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Bhangire stated, "A few days ago, Kunal Kamra sang a song that was quite low-grade and inappropriate, which insulted not just one public representative but all public representatives of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has responded to Kunal Kamra appropriately, but if we look at Kamra's history, he has made many controversial statements about public representatives. To ensure he does not dare to make such statements again about the state's former Chief Minister and our leader, Eknath Shinde, we met Pune Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and filed a complaint against Kamra."

He further added, "We have requested an investigation into who is backing Kamra and urged that a case be registered against him as soon as possible. We hope the Pune Police Commissioner will file an FIR against him promptly."

"I have heard that members of the UBT faction have expressed support for Kamra and offered protection for any events he organizes in Pune, but here I want to issue a warning to UBT leaders that Shiv Sena would respond in its style if Kamra were to hold an event in the city. "He will not be allowed to hold an event here," stated Bhangire.

According to ANI, Shiv Sena has strongly opposed Kamra's remarks, while the opposition alliance in Maharashtra has slammed the Mahayuti government over the "deteriorating law-and-order situation."

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police sent a summon to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer.

As per Mumbai Police, Kamra is not in the city right now. MIDC Police had registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar Police for further investigation.

The Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)