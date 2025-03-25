Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab attacks minister Nitesh Rane over 'divisive' remarks; says he can't dictate what to eat

Speaking in the state legislative council, Parab also took a dig at Rane for "projecting himself as the protector of Hindu religion", and said he cannot dictate people what they should eat

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab on Tuesday attacked Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, accusing him of making "divisive" and "dangerous" remarks that could disturb communal harmony, reported news ageny PTI.

Speaking in the state legislative council, Parab also took a dig at Rane for "projecting himself as the protector of Hindu religion", and said he cannot dictate people what they should eat, reported PTI.

Without naming Rane, the Sena (UBT) leader said, "There is one Nepali minister in Maharashtra who believes that the Hindu religion is protected because of him. Let me be clear - we are fully capable of protecting our religion," reported PTI.

He said late Balasaheb Thackeray had taught them to uphold the Hindutva values without doing injustice to any other religion.

Rane, who represents the Kankavli assembly constituency in coastal Sindhudurg district, is fisheries and port development minister. Earlier this month, he announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community.

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

Hitting out at Rane over it, Parab said, "A minister suddenly appears and tells people what kind of meat to buy. These kind of statements are dangerous and can create tension between communities...One cannot decide what others should eat. Whether it is jhatka or halal, it cannot become an issue for legislation," reported PTI.

"Already there are housing societies in Mumbai where non-vegetarians face discrimination while buying a property. Such an attitude should not be encouraged," he said, reported PTI.

Parab alleged that Rane was trying to present himself as the protector of Hinduism.

"He roams around claiming that Hindu religion is safe because of him. This is false pride. Our religion does not need such self-proclaimed saviours. Our faith teaches us not to inflict injustice on other religions in the name of protecting our own," he said, reported PTI.

The Sena (UBT) leader also warned that this kind of rhetoric is leading to division among castes in the state.

"The powers of states, Union Territories and the central government must be respected. But what we are witnessing is increasing encroachment on the state's rights, which is worrying," Parab said, reported PTI.

Nitesh Rane is the younger son of former Union minister Narayan Rane. His brother Nilesh Rane currently represents the Kudal assembly constituency in Sindhudurg.

(With inputs from PTI)