Only army left to be deployed to protect Aurangzeb's tomb: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Amid demands that the Aurangzeb's tomb be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) put up metal sheets on two sides of the 18th century monument two days ago

Ambadas Danve. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday criticised the shielding of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the district by metal sheets, saying only the army was left to be brought in to guard the ASI site now, reported news agency PTI.

Danve, leader of opposition in the state legislative council, posted a picture of metal sheets covering the site at Khultabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Amid demands that the tomb be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) put up metal sheets on two sides of the 18th century monument two days ago, reported PTI.

Those who came to power seeking blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have "built a fort" around the tomb of Aurangzeb who killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Sena (UBT) leader said, reported PTI.

"A fence will also come up. Only the army is left to be deployed," he said, adding the hashtag "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai", reported PTI.

The district administration, meanwhile, has also erected barricades at multiple locations in Khultabad town and posted a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) contingent besides some 50 additional police personnel and home guards.

Sanjay Raut raises "Aurangzeb grave" issue in Rajya Sabha

Raking up the 'Aurangzeb grave' issue in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that after Manipur, Maharashtra was "burning", with riots taking place in Nagpur, and accused the Home Ministry of converting the country into a police state in the last few years.

Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Raut tore into the government as he alleged that forces attempting to "destabilise" the nation are taking Aurangzeb's name repeatedly, including ministers in the Maharashtra government and those in senior positions in the central government.

"Nayi laashein bicchane ke liye gade murde ukhaad diye aur woh bhi Aurangzeb ke naam par (In the name of Aurangzeb, you have dug up buried bodies for the sake of laying new dead bodies)," Raut alleged, referring to the late Mughal Emperor's tomb.

"Aapko Aurangzeb ka kabar todna hai toh aapko kisne roka hai (if you want to demolish Aurangzeb's grave go ahead and do it, who is stopping you)," Raut said, highlighting that the BJP-led government was in the state and the Centre.

He said that till now Manipur was burning but now Maharashtra is also burning, referring to the "riots" in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' electoral constituency.

Pointing out that there have been no riots in Nagpur in the last 300 years, Raut said, "If the powers that attempt to destabilise the country by taking Aurangzeb's name again and again, some of them are ministers in the Maharashtra government and senior positions in the central government. If we do not stop them, this country will not remain united and integrated".

