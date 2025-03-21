The Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker alleged that BJP had made several attempts to politicise the Aurangzeb issue but did not succeed. "They tried hard to remove Aurangzeb from his grave, but in the end, the issue turned against them. Now, to cover up their failure, they have brought up the Disha Salian case," Raut said

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divert public attention by shifting focus from the Aurangzeb tomb issue to the controversial death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian. According to ANI, Raut claimed that BJP’s efforts regarding Aurangzeb’s grave at Khultabad in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district had failed, prompting the party to revive discussions surrounding Salian’s demise.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 2, 2020, days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging in his Mumbai residence. Her father, Satish, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a thorough investigation into his daughter’s death and calling for an interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Raut alleged that BJP had made several attempts to politicise the Aurangzeb issue but did not succeed. "They tried hard to remove Aurangzeb from his grave, but in the end, the issue turned against them. Now, to cover up their failure, they have brought up the Disha Salian case," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Monday night, violence broke out in parts of Nagpur after a group protested in the area, demanding the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave, who is buried in Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar (formely Aurangabad). A totoal of 34 police personnel were injured in the violence, following which 50 people were arrested.

Officers have said that normalcy has been restored and curfew had been lifted in parts of the city.

During the press conference, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker also referenced a statement made by Disha Salian’s father, Satish, five years ago, in which he reportedly claimed that he was under pressure from BJP leaders. According to ANI reports, Raut asserted that the Maharashtra government was apprehensive of Aaditya Thackeray, leading them to resurrect the Disha Salian case in an attempt to target him. "You should revisit the statements made by Disha Salian’s parents. They had said they were under pressure from BJP leaders. The state government is scared of Aaditya Thackeray. That is why they have reignited this issue. We have consistently exposed the government of Devendra Fadnavis on all fronts," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)