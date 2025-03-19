Chief minister claims Monday night’s violence in Nagpur was planned, says those behind it will be dealt with appropriately

Security personnel detain an alleged miscreant following the violence

Denouncing the violence in Nagpur on Monday night as a planned act, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that post the film Chhaava, public sentiment has turned against Aurangzeb. On Monday, violence erupted in Nagpur over the Aurangzeb tomb controversy. Thirty three policemen, including three deputy commissioners of police (DCP) were injured in the incident. “The mob violence went to such an extent that one of the DCPs was attacked with an axe,” Fadnavis said.

Charred remains of a vehicle after the clash in Hansapuri area in Nagpur, on Tuesday

On Tuesday, a day after the incident, Fadnavis made a statement in the state legislative assembly about the incident. “Stones were thrown and vehicles were torched by miscreants. In fact, a truck loaded with stones was confiscated by the police. Attacks on the police and any attempt to disrupt law and order will not be tolerated, be it from any community or religion,” Fadnavis warned. The Hindi film Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The emperor was brutally tortured for weeks by Aurangzeb as the Maratha warrior refused to bow before him.

The CM, in a veiled reference, drew the parallel between the riots and sentiments of the people after watching Chhaava. “People’s sentiments are against Aurangzeb,” Fadnavis stated. The CM even urged citizens to respect each other and warned people against taking the law into their own hands. “Such acts will not be tolerated, no one will be spared,” said Fadnavis, who heads the home department, issuing a stern warning to miscreants. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned how anyone could tolerate the glorifying of Aurangzeb. “Those involved in such acts should be dealt with stringently,” Shinde said.



A fire set by miscreants amid in Nagpur on Monday night. Pics/PTI

Shinde, in his statement, reminded legislators that Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally tortured—his fingernails were pulled out, hot iron rods pierced into his eyes and salt rubbed on his wounds. Slamming Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal for comparing the governance of Fadnavis with Aurangzeb’s, Shinde said, “Action should be taken against the Congress leader for his derogatory remarks.”

CM speaks to injured DCP

On Tuesday, Fadnavis connected with the injured DCP, Niketan Kadam, who was injured in the Nagpur violence. “We are proud of you for the way the policemen faced the situation. The government is with you, keep doing good work and wish you a speedy recovery,” Fadnavis said in his telephonic conversation with Kadam, who is recovering in hospital.

Intelligence failure, says Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking to media persons in the Vidhan Bhavan premises Shiv Sena (UBT) leader–Uddhav Thackeray stated that Nagpur is the RSS headquarters and even the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “If such incidents are taking place in Nagpur and the CM is calling it a planned activity, then what was the home department doing? Is this not an intelligence failure,” Thackeray questioned. Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar too questioned the police on the same. “If this was planned, then it is nothing but failure of the police in gathering information,” the Congress leader added.