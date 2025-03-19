Authorities have declared Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khultabad a 'no drone' zone amid rising tensions and calls for its removal. Over 500 objectionable posts have been removed from social media

Security at the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (Pics/PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Aurangzeb's tomb declared 'no drone' zone amid rising tensions x 00:00

Amid growing tensions and calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the local administration has officially declared the site a 'no drone' zone, an official stated on Wednesday.

Demonstrations have been held across the state, with many politicians supporting the demand to remove the Mughal ruler’s tomb. The rising unrest has prompted the administration to strengthen security measures in the area. According to an official, a company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and an additional 50 personnel have been deployed in Khultabad, located about 25 km from the district headquarters, to maintain law and order.

The situation escalated after protests in Nagpur on Monday turned violent. In response, the district administration has taken precautionary measures to prevent further disturbances. District Collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected site on Tuesday, urged people not to fall prey to rumours and to reach out to the administration or police if they have any credible information concerning the matter.

“People should refrain from believing or spreading misinformation. We are closely monitoring the situation and urge the public to cooperate with the authorities,” Swami told reporters.

Meanwhile, a team of ten police personnel and officials has been working round the clock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to track and remove provocative content circulating on social media. Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI that the hashtags ‘#Alamgir’ and ‘#Aurangzeb’ have been trending on various platforms. The police are actively using these tags to monitor and delete objectionable posts.

According to PTI reports, over 500 objectionable posts have already been taken down from social media platforms. Additionally, more than 80 individuals have been issued warnings to refrain from posting inflammatory content. “We have been issuing warnings so far, but going forward, we will register offences against those responsible for objectionable posts,” Pandhare stated.

The administration remains on high alert, and security forces are conducting regular patrols in and around Khultabad to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and avoid engaging in activities that could incite further conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)