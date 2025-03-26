The Mumbai Police have rejected comedian Kunal Kamra’s request for an extension and will issue a second summons under BNS Section 35 over his controversial remarks

In a fresh development in the ongoing controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Mumbai Police have denied his request for an extension to appear before authorities. Kamra had sought a week's time, but his appeal was rejected.

According to ANI, Kamra’s lawyer personally submitted the appeal and the response at Khar Police Station. However, the authorities have declined his request for additional time. The Khar Police are set to issue a second summons to Kamra today under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had summoned Kamra, instructing him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday. The case was initially registered by the MIDC Police, before being transferred to Khar Police for further investigation.

Kamra sparked a political uproar with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly directed at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. His remarks during a stand-up performance led to strong reactions from political circles, with multiple leaders condemning his statements and demanding legal action.

Kamra responded to the backlash by releasing a new video on Tuesday, in which he ridiculed Shiv Sena workers for vandalising The Habitat, a well-known comedy venue in Mumbai where he had previously performed. The attack on the comedy club was carried out in protest against his remarks.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the controversy, stating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already spoken on behalf of the government. “Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law,” Pawar noted.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stance on Kamra’s remarks about Eknath Shinde while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday. He emphasised that while humour and satire are appreciated, the government would not tolerate misuse of freedom of expression that borders on “tyranny.”

“We welcome political satire and humour, but we do not accept freedom of expression when it leads to tyranny,” the Chief Minister asserted. He also dismissed Kamra’s performance as “low-quality” comedy.

Fadnavis further criticised Kamra’s approach, stating, “This individual makes controversial statements about the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, and now Eknath Shinde, all in an attempt to gain notoriety. People will ultimately decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.”

(With inputs from ANI)