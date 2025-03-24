"We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," the Khar-based studio wrote in an Instagram post

The Habitat which was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers in Khar Mumbai on Sunday night

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: A day after it was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers, Habitat Studio says it is shutting down x 00:00

The Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde during a show.

Amid the controversy, the Habitat Studio, which was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers over the issue, announced on Instagram that it is temporarily shutting down.

The popular venue wrote, "We are shocked and worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but the recent events have made us rethink how we get blamed and targeted every time, almost like we are a proxy for the performer. We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy."

Notably, the Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show had been filmed a few weeks ago.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made some defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde during a stand-up act on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the police also registered a case against around 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalizing the Habitat Studio in the Khar area — where Kunal Kamra's show with the "gaddar (traitor)" jibe at Shinde was filmed — as well as a hotel in whose premises the studio is located.

A large number of Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located, on Sunday night. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said. The video of Kamra's jibe at Shinde was also posted on X by rival Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut by saying "Kunal Ka Kamal". Kamra had taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', eliciting laughter from the audience. Shiv Sena lawmaker Naresh Mhaske on Sunday had "warned" Kamra that he would be "chased" by the party workers throughout the country. "You will be forced to flee India," Mhaske said in a video message.



Calling Kamra a "contract comedian", Mhaske stated that he should not have stepped on the "tail of a snake [apparently referring to Shinde]."