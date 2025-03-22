Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra is number one with blessings of sisters says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra is number one with blessings of sisters, says Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 22 March,2025 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Eknath Shinde highlighted that infrastructure projects worth Rs10 lakh crore had commenced on Thursday, which he said would significantly boost Maharashtra's economy

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra is number one with blessings of sisters, says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that Maharashtra remains the number one state in the country, attributing its success to the 'blessings of sisters of the state', reported news agency ANI.


Shinde highlighted that infrastructure projects worth Rs10 lakh crore had commenced on Thursday, which he said would significantly boost Maharashtra's economy. He also emphasized the state's leading position in foreign direct investment (FDI), start-ups, and GDP.


"Maharashtra is the number one state in the country, and with the blessings of sisters of the state, we have secured a landslide victory. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have begun today. We are first in FDI, start-ups, and GDP... With the works that have begun now, our economy will strengthen further," Shinde told reporters.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed intense political debates over the Nagpur violence, which erupted amid the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As the opposition continues to criticize the state government over the Nagpur violence, Shinde hit back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, comparing himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and accusing the opposition of compromising for power.

Providing details on the violence in Nagpur, Shinde also criticized Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his remarks on Aurangzeb. He accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of political hypocrisy, alleging that while they publicly opposed the BJP, they had secretly explored allying with the party.

"In 2022, I did not do anything secretly. Whatever I did, I did openly and with a bold heart. But your leaders (Thackeray faction) secretly met BJP leaders and expressed willingness to ally, only to backtrack later," Shinde remarked in the Council, reported ANI.

Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab's claim that he was tortured like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to switch parties, Shinde dismissed the allegation.

"What torture did you go through? I know that you also bowed down after action was taken against you. But after being released from the case, you turned around like your leaders," Shinde said.

(With inputs from ANI)

