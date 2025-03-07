Breaking News
Updated on: 07 March,2025 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to the complaint, in 2019, Rajpurohit paid Rs 1 lakh as an initial deposit and rented a shop for three years at a monthly rent of Rs 15,000

Representational Image

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde faction leader booked for cheating in Kandivali
A case of cheating has been registered today at the Kandivali police station against Lal Singh Rajpurohit, a leader of the Eknath Shinde faction, along with one of his associates.


According to the complaint, in 2019, Rajpurohit paid Rs 1 lakh as an initial deposit and rented a shop for three years at a monthly rent of Rs 15,000. A few months later, he proposed to purchase the shop, and the deal was finalized for Rs 57 lakh. He initially paid around Rs 4 lakh, promising to pay the remaining amount within 90 days. However, after the deadline passed, he neither paid the balance nor vacated the shop.


After repeated demands went unanswered, the shop owner filed a complaint with the police in December last year, leading to a case being registered.


A case has been registered against Rajpurohit and his associate, Harish Makadiya, under Sections 406, 420, and 34 of the IPC.

An officer from the Kandivali police station stated that further investigation into the matter is underway.

