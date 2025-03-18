The Deputy CM made these statements on Monday night while addressing a gathering during the unveiling of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Dombivli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde has criticised individuals who continue to praise Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, labelling them as "traitors."

According to PTI, Shinde remarked that Aurangzeb had sought to conquer Maharashtra and committed various atrocities against the state and its people.

Shinde made the statements on Monday night while addressing a gathering during the unveiling of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Dombivli in Thane district. The statue has been installed to honour the legacy of the Maratha King, known for his courage, leadership, and commitment to Hindutva values.

According to PTI, Shinde emphasised the contrasting legacies of Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling the Maratha King a "divine force" who stood for valour, sacrifice, and the true spirit of Hindutva. He noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only defended Maharashtra from Aurangzeb’s forces but also laid the foundation for modern governance and democracy.

"Aurangzeb came to seize Maharashtra, but he faced the divine power of Shivaji Maharaj. Those who still sing his praises are nothing but traitors," Shinde said. According to PTI, he also highlighted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a symbol of Hindutva and Indian pride but also the "inventor of democracy."

He also condemned Aurangzeb's actions against Maharashtra, particularly the execution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Deputy CM stated that the principles upheld by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remain relevant today and continue to inspire Maharashtra's governance and public service.

Shinde further urged citizens to adopt at least one quality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in their lives, stating that this would be the most meaningful tribute to the great Maratha ruler. "Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, a man of the era, a promoter of justice, and a king of the commoners," Shinde stated, according to PTI reports.

He also announced that Gharda Chowk in Thane would now be renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in honour of the Maratha king's legacy. The declaration was met with loud applause and chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" from the gathering.

Shinde's remarks come amid demands from some right-wing groups for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in the state's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Notably, violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday following rumours that the holy book of a particular community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

(With inputs from PTI)